ASRock Mars 4000U Series AMD mini PC unveiled

A thin form factor mini PC has been unveiled by ASRock this week in the form of the Mars 4000U, and AMD powered desktop PC offering the latest Ryzen 4000U series APU and plenty of connectivity.

” ASRock Mars 4000U Series Mini PC offers abundant USB devices connectivity, features a total of 7 USB ports, including one Type-C port; In addition, the native SD card reader and dual display outputs provide more convenience and productivity. All of these features make Mars 4000U Series Mini PC well suited for a wide range of uses, including business, gaming and home entertainment.”

Specifications of the ASRock Mars 4000U Series AMD mini PC include:

– AMD Ryzen 4000U Series APU

– Dual Channel DDR4-3200MHz Memory

– HDMI, D-Sub

– Ultra M.2 2280 Slot (NVMe)

– 2.5″ SATA 6Gb Hard Drive

– M.2 For Wi-Fi

– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

– 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A + 2 x USB 2.0

– SD Card Reader

– 26mm Height, 0.7 Liter Compact size

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For full specifications jump over to the official ASRock website by following the link below

Source : ASRock : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals