Ambulance thriller from Michael Bay premiers February 19th 2022.

Ambulance, a new bank robbery heist thriller film directed by Michael Bay will premiere in the theatres worldwide next year on February 19th 2022. Ambulance stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González and the storyline is based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish film Ambulance by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. “Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever.”

Ambulance film premiers February 19th 2022

“In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. “

“But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. “

Source : Universal Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals