Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet unveiled

Amazon has added a new Android tablet to its range, the Amazon Fire Max 11, and the device comes with an 11-inch display and price of the tablet starts at £249.99, pre-orders of the new tablet start today.

The tablet is available with a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage and ir comes with an 8-megapixel front facing camera and 8-megapixel rear camera, more details are below.

Amazon today announced the new Fire Max 11—its biggest and most powerful tablet yet—that helps you stay entertained, connected, and productive. Featuring a brilliant 11-inch screen, a powerful octa-core processor, and 4 GB RAM, Fire Max 11 provides great value, performance and fun and starts at just £249.99. A new optional magnetic attach keyboard and stylus enhance productivity and creativity to help you get more done—with a bundle starting at just under £375. Customers can pre-order Fire Max 11 and companion accessories starting today.

“Fire Max 11 is our most powerful tablet yet, with a beautiful screen and a sleek new design—it’s built to help you have fun and get things done,” said Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International. “The team has packed in an amazing number of features—a powerful octa-core processor, crystal-clear display, fingerprint recognition, superfast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 14 hours of battery life, support for great new accessories, and more—all at an incredible value. The new Fire Max 11 is proof you can get everything you need from a tablet without paying premium prices.”

Fire Max 11 features 14 hours of battery life, up to 128GB of built-in storage, and an enhanced processor for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and seamless multi-tasking. Customers can watch TV series and films with 2000 x 1200 resolution; stay connected with video calls with the 8MP front and rear cameras; use the optional keyboard and stylus to answer emails and get work done; take handwritten notes or create beautiful art with on-device handwriting recognition; and with the larger screen, comfortably use two apps at once with split screen mode. With its sleek, lightweight, and durable aluminium construction, the Fire Max 11 is perfect for work and play.

You can find out more information about the new Amazon Fire Max 11 Android tablet over at Amazon’s website at the link below, there are also a range of accessories including a Keyboard case and an Amazon Stylus Pen available as well.

