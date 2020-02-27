AlwaysHome lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Xfinity from anywhere

AlwaysHome is a small device that allows you to connect to your home network remotely wherever you may be in the world. Once connected you can have access to and stream content from your Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Xfinity and other accounts access in-home streamings from Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon TV and more. Watch the video below to learn more about the small proxy dongle and its features. Pledges are available offering a 40% discount off the recommended retail price.

“Connect all your Wi-Fi devices with AlwaysHome companion dongle. If you have a streaming device like Apple TV or Xbox that need to connect to streaming subscriptions, you can use AlwaysHome companion dongle. The dongle is a customized mini Wi-Fi router that is plug & play and portable. It is super easy to use, just connect it to network and wait for its four lights turned on, then you have a new Wi-Fi hotspot in the room. Then connect your Wi-Fi enabled streaming devices like Apple TV, PS4, Xbox, Phone, Tablet, Computer etc to it and then open up your favorite streaming Apps on those devices to enjoy your favorite shows from anywhere in the world. “

“If you travel light or prefer to do everything from computer/phone/ipad, AlwaysHome App all you need. The App is designed to connect your mobile devices to subscriptions without using the dongle. On your devices, just download, run and click to connect AlwaysHome App and then go ahead to open the streaming Apps to enjoy your favorite shows from anywhere in the world. It is that simple. This App runs on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac and Fire OS. (AlwaysHome App can not be installed on some devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Xbox etc, for those devices, a dongle is necessary) “

Source : Indiegogo

