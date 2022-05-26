PC builders and server engineers looking for a way to control a variety of different PC fans may be interested to know that Alphacool have unveiled their new ES Guardian Powerfan Hub priced at €50.

“The ES Guardian 4-Port Powerfan Hub is placed at the desired position in the server case, connected to the server’s power supply and connected to the mainboard via PWM cable. 4 industrial fans can be supplied with sufficient power and monitored and controlled via the BIOS. If a fan is defective, an error message can be issued by the mainboard and the problem can be quickly rectified. The Guardian Powerfan Hub also has 2 CAN bus connectors, which allow additional functions when using a CAN bus controller and the associated software.”

Alphacool ES Guardian powerfan hub

“Server and industrial fans have a very high power consumption due to their enormous performance. For that reason, they can usually only be connected directly to the power supply unit, since the existing connections on the standard mainboards cannot provide the necessary power. The problem is that the function of the fans cannot be checked, monitored or controlled via the motherboard. For this, Alphacool offers a smart and efficient solution to this problem with the ES Guardian 4-Port Powerfan Hub.”

Source : TPU

