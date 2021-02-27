Reminder: Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse, Save 20%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse is available in our deals store for $70 and you can save 20% off the price with the coupon code TAKE20 at the checkout.

The Alpha Bravo GZ1 USB wired gaming mouse is ergonomically designed for comfort and built for precision. Take control with faster, more accurate maneuvers and easily shift through the four DPI settings (800/1600/3200/6400). The GZ-1 has a counterweight system that allows you to adjust the gaming mouse’s overall weight for custom precision gaming. For added visuals, this mouse also has chromatic lighting with 16.8 million colors.

Features of the Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse include : Precision control. Adjustable DPI for precise & faster maneuvers

Adjustable DPI for precise & faster maneuvers Counterweight. Adjustable overall weight for custom precision gaming

Adjustable overall weight for custom precision gaming Ergonomic. For both left- or right-handed users with textured sides for assured frip

For both left- or right-handed users with textured sides for assured frip Light it up. Chromatic lighting with 16.8 million colors

Chromatic lighting with 16.8 million colors System requirements. Compatible with Windows XP/7/8/10

Specs Color: black

Materials: plastic

Dimensions: 1.6″H x 5″L x 2.8″W

Interface: USB

Operation voltage: 5V

Operation current: 150mA

Buttons: 7

Button life: 5 million cycle

Wheel life: 300k cycle

Resolution: 800/1600/3200/6400

Report rate: 125Hz

Cable length: 5.9ft (1.8m)

Adjustable weight: 0.53oz

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse

