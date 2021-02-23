All Samsung Galaxy devices from 2019 on will get four years of security updates

Samsung has announced that all of its Galaxy devices from 2019 onward will receive four years of security updates.

This includes the Galaxy Z, Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy M, Galaxy A, Galaxy Xcover and Galaxy Tab range of devices.

Samsung prides itself in offering unmatched security to its users with Samsung Knox, its defense-grade security platform and cutting-edge technologies such as the industry’s strongest security chip, the embedded Secure Element (eSE);2 a Secure Processor to protect against physical attacks; and the recently introduced Knox Vault, which adds another layer of security. As one of the few companies to design and develop its own products, software and services, Samsung offers true end-to-end protection, from the moment new product planning begins until a product is retired. By embedding security across every single layer of its devices, from the chip all the way up to the apps, Samsung can protect personal information in real-time and preemptively respond to increasingly advanced mobile threats.

“At Samsung, our number one priority is offering the best and most secure mobile experience to our users, and we’re constantly optimizing the security of our products and services,” said Seungwon Shin, VP & Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Mobile devices play such an important role in our lives, it’s only natural that we want to hold onto them longer. That’s why, thanks to the latest technology advancements, we’re committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected.”

You can see a full list of devices that will benefit from the four years of security updates over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals