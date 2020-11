All-new 2022 Subaru BRZ breaks cover

Subaru has pulled the wraps off of the all-new 2022 BRZ, and it’s still a pure and focused sports car. Subaru says that it’s the lightest rear-wheel-drive 2+2 production sports car in the US market, tipping the scales at just under 2900 pounds. The new car focuses on a very low center of gravity, lightweight, and sharp handling.

One of the things fans have long wanted is more power, and Subaru did give the 2022 model a bit more power. The new engine is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated Subaru BOXER engine making 228 horsepower and 184 pound-foot of torque. The engine can be paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission, the standard short-throw shifter, or an optional six-speed automatic.

A limited-slippery differential is standard for all models. Along with a new engine and more power is an entirely new exterior design. Inside, the car gets a new eight-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system also supports hands-free Bluetooth phone connectivity, audio streaming, and satellite radio services. Automatic versions also get the Subaru EyeSight driver-assist system. Subaru says the vehicle has an ultra-low center of gravity and high-strength body structure rolling on a 101.4-inch wheelbase with near perfect weight distribution. The Vehicle Stability Control traction and stability system can be completely turned off.

