Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a All-in-One desktop PC

As well as unveiling their fifth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga together with other hardware at CES 2020 this week, Lenovo has introduced the new Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a design to provide businesses with smarter security, higher performance in an all in one desktop. Lenovo explains a little more about what you can expect from the ThinkCentre M90a.

“All-in-One (AIO) desktops fulfil many unique requirements, be it front of house retail or hospitality, or enhancing fixed desk end user needs. The latest all-new ThinkCentre M90a AIO focuses on key areas of excellence for all-in-one desktops:

– High performance featuring 10th Gen Intel Core™ processors and a 23.8-inch FHD display. The M90a includes Modern Standby for instant access to the latest messages and Dolby Atmos audio.

– As with any laptop, desktop security is a top priority, and the M90a sets new standards by adding smart innovative ThinkShield security features. The M90a includes a 23.8-inch FHD display with optional PrivacyGuard to protect sensitive data. Furthermore, software can automatically blur the screen when the user turns away from the display. The IR Camera with ThinkShutter™ blocks the lens to ensure you are only seen when you want to be, and the camera can also provide face recognition biometric login through Windows Hello.

“The ThinkCentre M90a AIO is designed for a premium user experience with a common Think brand ID with ThinkVision displays. Connect a second ThinkVision monitor and the narrow bezels and shared look and feel provide a clean and consistent design experience that helps manage efficiency. The hidden cable management system is integrated into the ergonomic stand and provides cable routing within the stand cover to provide an extremely clean desk AIO solution.”

Other Lenovo hardware 2020 prices and release dates include :

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is expected to be available later in 2020, starting at $1,499.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is expected to be available later 2020, starting at $1,599.

ThinkCentre M90a AIO is expected to be available from June 2020, starting at $1099.

ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is expected to be available from May 2020, starting at $99.99.

ThinkVision Creator Extreme is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $2,499.

ThinkVision T34w-20 is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $799.

ThinkVision P27h-20 is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $499.

ThinkVision T24v-20 is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $264.

Source: Lenovo

