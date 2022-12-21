Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato unveiled

Alfa Romeo and Zagato have created a one-of-a-kind vehicle, the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, the car is launching to celebrate 100 years of the two companies working together.
“We chose for the shooting ‘La pista’ circuit in Arese – formerly Alfa Romeo – where the Giulietta SZ and Giulia TZ were born.
This track and the nearby Museum are places that bear witness to how Alfa Romeo is the origin of Italian motorsports – and also baptized Ugo Zagato and Enzo Ferrari.
We are extremely satisfied with the collaboration we had throughout this period with Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the teamwork was perfect, also with the Marketing and Communication department.
It has been an exhilarating experience that has confirmed how the combination of Alfa Romeo and Zagato is an absolute classic of collecting”.
For its centenary, Zagato has created a new ‘one-off’. The result is a car that fits perfectly into the historical path of the two marques where the first objective was and is to combine beauty with performance.
Alfa Romeo “SZ”, an acronym that evokes emotions, roots its origins in the deep history of coachbuilding, that of cars made with the sartorial care of those who dress a mechanically in a special way according to the thought, the culture of those ateliers that, like Zagato, in this case, have interpreted the “biscione” brand.
You can find out more details about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato over at the Zagato website at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.