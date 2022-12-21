Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato unveiled

“We chose for the shooting ‘La pista’ circuit in Arese – formerly Alfa Romeo – where the Giulietta SZ and Giulia TZ were born.

This track and the nearby Museum are places that bear witness to how Alfa Romeo is the origin of Italian motorsports – and also baptized Ugo Zagato and Enzo Ferrari.

We are extremely satisfied with the collaboration we had throughout this period with Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the teamwork was perfect, also with the Marketing and Communication department.

It has been an exhilarating experience that has confirmed how the combination of Alfa Romeo and Zagato is an absolute classic of collecting”.