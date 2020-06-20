Albicchiere preserves and dispenses your favorite wine by the glass

The development team based in Italy at Albicchiere have created a unique wine dispenser and preservation system that allows you to enjoy a perfect glass of wine at the perfect temperature. The innovative Albicchiere allows you to preserve wine for up to 6 months from the date of opening, 8x times longer than other systems. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Albicchiere and see it in action.

The Albicchiere is now available via Indiegogo and the project has already raised over $500,000 blasting past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1,900 backers. Early bird pledges are available from €285 allowing you to save 33% off the recommended retail price . Worldwide shipping is expected to commence during October 2020.

“Meet Albicchiere, or Albi for short, an all-in-one solution that allows you to drink your wine at the perfect temperature and preserves it for up to 8x longer than other devices. Albi allows you to open and change between your favorite wines without worrying about the opening date or wasting a bottle just for one glass of wine. Our new technology allows you to drink it for up to 6 months from the opening date.”

“You can set your preferred temperature for each individual bottle of wine or follow the recommendations of the wineries by simply using the Albi app. Albicchiere uses NFC technology that automatically recognizes the wine inside and will bring it to the ideal serving temperature for that specific type of wine, be it 4°C – 20°C (39.2°F – 68°F). Now your wine can truly be enjoyed as it was intended to be. “

Source: Indiegogo

