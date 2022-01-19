Akamai Smart water bottle with color LED display, pomodoro timer and more

The Akamai surely has to be the smartest water bottle currently on the market and is equipped with a wealth of technology, including a color LED display, Pomodoro timer and companion phone application, allowing you to track metrics both on the bottle itself and from your phone.

The water bottle is equipped with a customisable LED touchscreen and can track your water intake throughout the day, gently vibrating to remind you to take a sip and keep you hydrated. The thermally insulated water bottle will help keep your water chilled to perfection and will provide an easy way to monitor your drinking habits. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $80 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates).

Smart water bottle

“The Akamai Smart Bottle is a durable stainless steel bottle with stainless steel six-fold protection, that keeps your water at the temperature you want it, for longer. The Akamai Bottle includes a Pomodoro Focus Timer – a time blocking feature that helps create efficiency during work or study hours. This feature offers reminders between focus blocks (25 minutes of work time) to stay hydrated while you work, and reminds you to set new goals for the next 25-minute block. Once your focus block has ended the bottle will vibrate and light up with a hydration reminder and a rest period for 5 minutes.”

If the Akamai crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Akamai smart water bottle project watch the promotional video below.

“The downloadable Akamai phone app (available for iOS and Android) allows you to turn features on and off, set your hydration reminders and drinking goals for the day, add your own pictures on the screen saver, use the Pomodoro timer + more! Stay inspired by customising the screensaver on your bottle with your own personal photos or quotes, adding a creative and personal touch to your wellness assistant.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the smart water bottle, jump over to the official Akamai crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

