ChatGPT fights Mistral AI in Street Fighter 3

A novel way of testing out the strength and processing speeds of AI models has been created by Stan Gerard and the team at Quiver Bran, which allows large language models (LLMs) to control characters in the Street Fighter 3 video game. Competing against each other to see which AI model is the fastest and most responsive. The LLM Coliseum as it has been named is the venue and allows AI models to make real-time decisions during gameplay, and their performance is influenced by factors such as decision-making speed.

AI models such as Mistral Small and Mistral Medium have taken center stage in the LLM Coliseum arena, demonstrating their strategic acumen and decision-making abilities within the fast-paced environment of Street Fighter 3. These AI contenders are put to the test, with their performance evaluated using advanced metrics such as a win rate matrix and an ELO ranking system. Currently, OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo stands as the frontrunner, showcasing its superior skills and adaptability in the virtual battleground.

AI Street Fighter Battles

The success of these AI models hinges on their ability to make split-second decisions and execute intelligent strategies in response to the ever-changing dynamics of the game. Street Fighter 3 demands quick reflexes, precise timing, and the capacity to anticipate and counter opponent moves. The AI contenders in the “LLM Coliseum” have risen to the challenge, exhibiting remarkable proficiency in analyzing game states, predicting enemy actions, and devising effective combat techniques on the fly.

LLM Coliseum Open-Source Framework

One of the most exciting aspects of the LLM Coliseum project is its open-source nature, which encourages enthusiasts and researchers to actively participate in the AI revolution. The project provides a comprehensive tutorial that guides users through the process of setting up the necessary software and acquiring the required API keys to bring the AI models to life within the Street Fighter 3 environment.

By making the framework accessible to a wider audience, the “LLM Coliseum” aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of ideas within the AI and gaming communities. Participants have the opportunity to explore the intricacies of AI decision-making, experiment with different models and configurations, and contribute to the ongoing development and refinement of the project.

Performance Analysis and Competitive Rankings

Central to the “LLM Coliseum” is the emphasis on performance analysis and competitive rankings. The win rate matrix serves as a valuable tool for evaluating the comparative effectiveness of different AI models, providing insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and overall performance in various matchups. This data-driven approach allows for a deeper understanding of the factors that contribute to success in AI-controlled gaming.

Furthermore, the ELO ranking system introduces an element of competition and hierarchy among the AI models. By assigning ratings based on their ability to learn, adapt, and emerge victorious in combat, the ELO system establishes a leaderboard that showcases the most formidable AI contenders. Interestingly, smaller AI models often outshine their larger counterparts in this ranking, highlighting the crucial role of speed and efficiency in AI gaming intelligence.

Future Expansion and Possibilities

As the LLM Coliseum continues to evolve and expand, it holds immense potential for the future of AI in gaming. The project’s roadmap includes the integration of additional games and characters, broadening the scope of AI-driven gameplay and opening up new avenues for exploration and experimentation.

Moreover, the advancements made in the LLM Coliseum have far-reaching implications beyond the realm of gaming. The lessons learned from AI models engaging in real-time decision-making and strategic planning can be applied to various domains, such as robotics, autonomous systems, and complex problem-solving scenarios. The project serves as a testament to the rapid progress of AI technology and its potential to revolutionize industries beyond entertainment.

As the AI battle arena pushes the boundaries of what is possible with AI in gaming, it invites enthusiasts, researchers, and developers to join the journey and contribute to shaping the future of this exciting field. With its user-friendly setup and comprehensive tutorial, the project empowers individuals to dive into the world of AI gaming, acquire valuable expertise, and potentially make their mark on the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. For more information jump over to the official GitHub repository for full details.



