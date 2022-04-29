Acura Integra pricing gets official

After months of teasing, Acura has finally come clean and offered the MSRP pricing for its new 2023 Integra. The entry-level 2023 Integra starts at $31,895. Buyers who want to get the Integra A-Spec with Technology Package, including an available six-speed manual transmission, will pay $36,895.

Integra buyers will get the Acura Maintenance Program covering the first two years or 24,000 miles. The program includes standard oil and filter changes, tire rotations, and multipoint inspections. Integra owners who decide to sell will be able to transfer the warranty to the second owner during the warranty term.

Acura also notes that the Integra includes three years of AcuraLink service at no cost. The engine in the car produces 200 horsepower and 192 pound-foot of torque.

