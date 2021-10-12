AC Ace RS unveiled, costs £89,500

AC has announced what could be one of its last petrol cars, the AC Ace RS and the car is powered by a 2.3 litre four cylinder engine.

The Ace RS comes with 350 horsepower and 325 lb ft of torque, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.8 seconds.

The new Ace RS is similar in design to the original AC Ace from 1962, it is designed to have a traditional feel and it weighs in at under 1,000 kg.

You can find out more information about the new AC Ace RS over at AC at the link below, the car will retail for £89,500.

The company’s CEO Alan Lubinsky has apparently suggested that this may be one of the last petrol powered vehicles that they produce. Future vehicles will be electric powered like the electric version of the Ace RS.

We are looking forward to finding out what AC has planned for their future vehicles and it will be interesting to see what electric cars they plan to launch.

Source AC, Top Gear

