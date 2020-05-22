First 8TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD unveiled by Sabrent

Sabrent has this week unveiled the world’s first 8TB NVMe Q PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, expanding their range of NVMe M.2 SSD which already offer storage capacities of 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. No details on transfer speeds for the 8 TB drive have been revealed as yet but we know that the 4 TB version offers 3.2 GB/s read and 2.9 GB/s write.

“The Sabrent 8TB ROCKET Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High-Performance Solid State Drive (SB-RKTQ-8TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and it is fully compliant with the standard Next Generation Form Factor (NGFF), commonly-known as M.2. Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best-embedded solution for new systems.”

Features of the 8TB NVMe Q PCIe M.2 2280 SSD :

– M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

– PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

– Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

– Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

– Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

– All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Sabrent, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Sabrent

