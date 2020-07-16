First embedded 5G mini PC unveiled by GIGAIPC

GIGABYTE subsidiary company GIGAIPC has unveiled the first 5G enabled embedded mini PC system, offering “low latency, bigger bandwidth with higher frequency, and overall faster “real-time” connection”. The I/O interface will enable various industrial applications such as factory automation, smart transportation, smart retail, medical, and Internet of Things edge computing without the need for wired Internet access.

The 5G communication modules have already passed the verification of Taiwan main mobile carrier Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G field test at the end of May 2020 (model name: QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1). ” 5G will connect virtually everyone and everything together in a fast and reliable network through the air while protecting privacy and security issues, that will mean the era of real IoT: Smart cities and smart transportations; remote medical care and wirelessly connected Industrial devices, and high-quality video streaming, to say the least.”

“The low latency and high-frequency bandwidth features are especially helpful in Industrial applications, especially in the “Industry 4.0″: Machine Vision, Automated Guided Vehicle, Factory Automation, and other applications. Given it will help to free machines from cabling allowing more dynamic and mobile machine set up that will be easier to adapt to everyday needs. Also, it will make smoother collaboration within different machinery by allowing faster real-time remote connection to effectively improve production efficiency and yield.”

Source : TPU

