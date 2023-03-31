5,000th Porsche Cup 911 to feature in Porsche Supercup

The 5,000th Porsche Cup 911 rolled off the production line in November of last year, the program started back in 1990 and the 5,000th car will feature as the VIP car in the Porsche Supercup.

Since then, the Cup 911 has evolved into one of the most widely produced racing vehicles in the world. The anniversary model will campaign in the 2023 season of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup: Porsche Motorsport runs the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup with prominent guest drivers at selected races.

The tradition of racing a VIP car in the Porsche Supercup is long. For the 2023 season, a very special Porsche 911 GT3 Cup will be helmed by famous guest drivers at selected rounds of the international one-make cup: the 5,000th racing car based on a Porsche 911 built for the one-make cup. To commemorate this, the No. 911 car will be decked out in a special livery, which distinguishes it from the field of around 30 other racing cars in the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup.

“More than 5,000 Cup 911s – this impressive figure symbolises the huge success of our worldwide Porsche one-make cups like no other. It also stands for the high level of popularity that Porsche enjoys among teams, racing professionals, young drivers and amateur racers around the world. No other Porsche racing car has been produced in such large numbers or raced more frequently,” comments Oliver Köppen, Manager One-Make Series and GT Sport, Porsche Motorsport Sales.

