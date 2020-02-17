45W charger can charge Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in just 58 minutes

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, the handset comes with a 25W charger on the box, although Samsung also offers an optional 45W charger.

The 45W charger on the Galaxy S20 Ultra can charge the handset from 0 to 100% in just 58 minutes, this is impressive as the handset has a large 5,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S20 5G is the top model in the S20 range and the device comes with some high end specifications.

These include a Snapdragon 865 or and Exynos 990 and it comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset features a range of high end cameras that include a 108 megapixel camera with 100x zoom as the main camera.

Source GSM Arena

