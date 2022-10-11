3DMark Speed Way GPU benchmark arrives tomorrow

Tomorrow the new 3DMark Speed Way GPU benchmark I system we’ll be launching capable of monitoring the graphics technology that will power the next generation of gaming experiences. From tomorrow onwards October 12 2022, Speed Way will be included in the price of the 3DMark benchmarking suite which is available to purchase from Steam and the companies official online store. The Speed Way GPU benchmarking update will be made available for free to 3DMark Professional Edition customers with a valid annual license.

“We’re excited to announce Speed Way, sponsored by Lenovo Legion, is releasing on October 12. Our team has been working hard to get Speed Way ready for you to use benchmarking, stress testing, and comparing the new PC hardware coming this fall. Since we released Time Spy in 2016, 3DMark users have enjoyed many free updates, including Time Spy Extreme, the 3DMark CPU Profile, 3DMark Wild Life, and multiple tests demonstrating new DirectX features.

With the addition of Speed Way, the price of 3DMark on Steam and 3DMark Advanced Edition will go up from $29.99 to $34.99. Owners of 3DMark Advanced Edition and 3DMark on Steam will be able to purchase the Speed Way Upgrade DLC for $4.99 on the UL Solutions website and Steam.”

For more details on the new 3DMark Speed Way GPU benchmark jump over to the official website by following the link below.

