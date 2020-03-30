3DFORT 3D printer from just $59 on Kickstarter

A new 3D printer has been createdand launched via Kickstarter this month specifically designed to provide an easy-to-use 3D printing system to transform your “thoughts into reality”.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the 3DFORT 3D printer which is now available to back with early bird pledges from just $59.

“We believe 3DFORD is the most affordable 3D printer that can be used right out of the box. We made the UNI-BODY design, So it’s perfect for beginners! No more assemble! 3DFORT is not that kind of 3D printer kits, 3DFORT comes ready out of the box. With LEGO compatibility, we’re making it more interesting than ever for beginners and children to get started with 3D printer! You could decorate the 3DFORT by LEGO blocks. Even you could 3D print some custom design blocks to mount it on.Like we said, we try to make 3DFORT funny and easy to use. So we design this extruder with one -push insert function. Also, you could use it to remove the filament. So it could help you to print the multi-color creation easily.”

For more information on the latest 3D printer to hit Kickstarter jump over to the official project page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

