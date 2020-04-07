Valuchi luxury designer watches at affordable prices

If you are in the market for a designer watch you may be interested in a new Indiegogo project for the Valuchi range of luxury designer watches at affordable prices. To learn more about the range check out the promotional video below. “By bypassing traditional channels, and designing our products in-house, we provide high-end watches at down-to-earth prices”. Early bird pledges are available from £130 for a single watch with multiples also available in a range of different finishes.

“Valuchi has partnered with the finest watch manufacturers. Craftsmanship is key, and each watchmaker put considerable time, effort, and attention to detail toward creating our timepieces. Every watch is assembled using advanced technologies, artisanal know-how, authenticity, and exemplary finishing. We developed multiple watch prototypes to perfect our end product— resulting in the very best watch Valuchi can offer. “

“We use only the finest premium, luxury Italian leather for a sumptuous, tactile experience. We coordinate the rich leather strap to either match or contrast perfectly with your watch – creating the élan (energy and style) of a thousand-dollar-timepiece. Italian leather is well known in the fashion industry as the very best. One of the reasons Italian leather is so highly regarded is because of its quality. Our limited travel cases will also come in this beautiful leather.”

Source : Indiegogo

