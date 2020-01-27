Limited Edition make100 LokBuild 3D printing surface

LokBuild has created a new limited edition 3D printing surface, offering 3D printing enthusiasts a durable 3D printing build service available pre-sized and in a range of custom colours to suit specific printers. Part of the make/100 series of Kickstarter projects, and looking to offer limited runs of 100 units the Limited Edition LokBuild 3D Print Build Surface is now available via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from £7 for the 6 inch print surface. If all goes smoothly worldwide deliveries expected to take place sometime around April 2020.

“These limited edition LokBuild surfaces are based on our original LokBuild 3D Print Build Surfaces. Since launching in 2017 LokBuild has became very popular and is now well known within the 3D printing community. We will only manufacture 100 of each reward and they will be pre-sized and produced in custom colours to suit the specific printer. Each LokBuild will also feature a Limited Edition logo in silver. If you are new to LokBuild, it is a great 3D printing surface for FDM 3D printers. The build surface is durable and stable, and can be easily attached to your existing print bed to help prevent model curling or warping.”

