Stacker F1 “high performance” 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $1,495

Stacker has created a new “high performance” 3D printer which they have launched via Kickstarter this month. Thanks to over 100 backers the project has already losing on its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from $1450 or roughly £1123. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

“In the past few months the world has seen the power of 3D printing in action. As Covid-19 continues to disrupt and overwhelm global supply chains the 3D printing community has stepped in to fill the gaps with masks, face shields, swabs, ventilator parts, and more. The importance of local and on-demand manufacturing has never been more clear.”

“We are proud to introduce our new F1 3D Printer and line of F-Series accessories. It’s where high performance meets incredible value. We did our best to infuse the F1 with best-in-class safety, print quality, and reliability. It’s also the most affordable industrial grade 3D printer we have ever built. We also did our best to design much needed accessories that work with nearly all 3D printers on the market today.”

“We take safety very seriously because we know where our F1 printers are going to end up: at hospitals, business offices, schools, research labs, shop floors, college dorm rooms, and of course, people’s homes. We all know that 3D printers are run overnight, and sometimes for days on end. We also know that many users run their printers unattended. That’s why we built a printer with unmatched safety features. “

Source : Kickstarter

