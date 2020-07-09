Bisca360 3D printed waterproof shoes

Bisca360 are the world’s first 3D printed waterproof shoes and have been created using LEAP 3D printing technology, offering a breathable shoe with “superior” shock absorbance. The unique pair of 3D printed waterproof shoes are now available via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $109 or roughly £87. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about their construction and unique properties thanks to the 3D printing manufacturing process.

“Because LuxCreo shoes are custom made, we are able to reduce 30-40% of waste in the supply chain. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Americans throw away over 300 million pairs of shoes each year. These shoes end up in landfills and can take 30 to 40 years to decompose. Since our lattice structure provides infinite foot support, it decreases the need to throw away shoes and allows for continued use as if the shoes are brand new. For every pair of BISCA360 shoes, we eliminate two regular pairs from being thrown into the landfill.”

“We are new to the industry, but we are motivated to keep learning. A potential challenge might occur if customers are unable to pinpoint their exact shoe sizes, leading to financial losses on our part when funding for reprints. However, we strongly believe that our comprehensive visuals and charts will alleviate most miscalculations.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals