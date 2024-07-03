2025 Polestar 2 Gets a Makeover: New Look, More Range, and Custom Touches

The 2025 Polestar 2, the latest iteration of the popular electric fastback, has been unveiled with a host of exciting updates and enhancements. This model features a refreshed design, increased range, and an array of customization options, solidifying its position as a standout vehicle in the electric vehicle market. With these improvements, the Polestar 2 2025 aims to redefine the expectations of drivers seeking a high-performance, eco-friendly vehicle.

Exterior and Interior Design Updates

The 2025 Polestar 2 introduces two captivating new exterior color options: Vapour and Storm. Vapour, inspired by the sleek lines and materials of modern city architecture, presents a light metallic effect that exudes contemporary style. Storm, on the other hand, is a sophisticated dark aluminum color that adds a touch of elegance to the vehicle’s appearance. These new color options allow owners to express their personal style and stand out on the road.

In addition to the new color choices, the Polestar 2 2025 offers a selection of stylish wheel options. The 19-inch Aero alloy wheels feature aero inserts that optimize airflow, while the 20-inch Pro graphite alloy wheels, available with the Pro Pack, provide a bold and sporty look. These wheel options not only enhance the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal but also contribute to its overall performance and efficiency.

Inside the cabin, the Polestar 2 2025 showcases a luxurious and ethical interior. The seats are upholstered in Charcoal Nappa leather sourced from Bridge of Weir, a renowned supplier known for its commitment to animal welfare and sustainability. This premium leather not only offers a sumptuous feel but also reflects Polestar’s dedication to responsible sourcing and environmental consciousness.

Improved Range and Battery Performance

One of the most significant updates to the Polestar 2 2025 is its enhanced range, addressing a common concern among electric vehicle owners. The Long range Single Motor version now features an impressive range of up to 659 km (WLTP), allowing for extended journeys without the need for frequent charging stops. This improvement is a testament to Polestar’s continuous efforts to push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology and provide a more convenient and practical driving experience.

In Europe, the Standard range Single Motor version of the Polestar 2 2025 receives an upgraded 70 kWh CATL battery, resulting in an increased range of up to 554 km (WLTP). This enhancement further expands the vehicle’s versatility and makes it a compelling choice for drivers who prioritize both efficiency and performance.

Customization Options and Pricing

The Polestar 2 2025 offers a wide range of customization options, allowing customers to tailor their vehicle to their specific preferences and needs. The Climate Pack, Pro Pack, Pilot Pack, Plus Pack, and Performance Pack provide a variety of features and enhancements, from heated seats and steering wheels to advanced safety systems and performance upgrades. These packs enable buyers to create a personalized driving experience that aligns with their lifestyle and priorities.

Pricing for the Polestar 2 2025 varies depending on the selected packs and individual options. This flexible pricing structure ensures that customers can choose the features that matter most to them without paying for unnecessary extras. The vehicle is now available for order in Europe and Canada, with other markets set to follow later in 2024.

Source Polestar



