2024 Acura TLX sport sedan unveiled

Acura has unveiled their new 2024 Acura TLX sport sedan and the car comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model. The upgrades include enhanced styling with a new Diamond Pentagon grille and more.

The car comes with updated technology, including a new 12.3-inch Precision Cockpit™ Digital Instrument Cluster, plus new ambient LED lighting, Premium Audio with Iconic Drive, and new 20-inch performance wheels.

The 2024 TLX will begin arriving at Acura dealers nationwide in late November featuring a streamlined trim structure with Technology Package now standard; available A-Spec adding additional sport appearance, premium features and standard torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™; as well as the top-trim, high-performance Type S, which accounts for nearly 25% of all TLX sales. The previously optional Technology Package equips the 2024 TLX with premium styling and innovative technology features, including 19-inch wheels, Milano Leather seating, ELS STUDIO Premium Audio and Iconic Drive™ ambient LED cabin lighting.

“The new 2024 Acura TLX has reached new heights, demonstrating our commitment to advancing Precision Crafted Performance throughout the Acura lineup,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. “It comes hard on the heels of the red-hot new Integra and Integra Type S, as Acura continues to deliver exciting premium performance products for people who love to drive.”

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Acura TLX sports sedan over at the Acura website at the link below, the car will be available with a choice of 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre engines, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Accura



