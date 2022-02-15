2023 Acura Integra reservations kick off next month

Earlier this year, Acura revealed its new 2022 Integra prototype. The vehicle is a premium sports sedan that appeals to younger buyers. Acura has now confirmed that starting on March 10, Integra fans can get on the list to reserve the limited number of production units available this spring.

To put their name on the list, customers can visit Acura.com/integra. There are mysteries surrounding the new Integra, including the exact sales price. So far, all Acura said is that the Integra will start at around $30,000.

We know the vehicle will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission and promises a lift-back body style to provide versatility and performance. Acura has promised more details will be available on the model soon. All reservations will be handled by participating Acura dealers.

