2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross gets official

Suzuki has announced its latest SUV, the 2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross and the car comes with a range of engine options.

The new 2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross will launch in Europe at the end of 2021, it is also headed to come more countries in the future.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the world premiere of an SUV, the all-new S-CROSS, complete-changeover from the SX4 S-CROSS crossover. Manufactured at Suzuki’s Hungarian subsidiary Magyar Suzuki Corporation, sales of the all-new S-CROSS will start in Europe from the end of 2021, followed by export to Latin America, Oceania, and Asia.

Since the start of sales in 2013, the SX4 S-CROSS has been favoured in markets including Europe as a crossover of a passenger car and an SUV. Undergoing its complete-changeover, the all-new S-CROSS has been reborn into a well-balanced mix of bold SUV styling and comfort. Driving performance and safety are enhanced with ALLGRIP 4×4 technology, while the display audio system communicates a variety of information. The all-new S-CROSS is an SUV that delivers on three concepts of Bold, Sophisticated, Versatile, all at a very high level. Each of these three concepts refers to its styling concept, control technology, and convenient and comfortable interior respectively.

