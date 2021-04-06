Geeky Gadgets

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness makes the wagon more rugged

Subaru recently unveiled the new 2022 Outback Wilderness, which it says is the most rugged and capable Outback it’s ever made. The popular wagon has 9.5-inches of ground clearance and comes with updated suspension. It also uses all-terrain tires for more grip and Advanced X-Mode for improved capability.

Outback Wilderness also gets a unique exterior and interior treatment. Power comes from a standard 2.4-liter turbo Subaru Boxer engine that makes 260 horsepower and 277 pound-foot of torque. The engine is rated for 22 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway.

Outback Wilderness also has a 3500-pound towing capacity. The tires are Yokohama Geolandar all-train units promising performance on both muddy and gravel roads. Those tires are mounted on exclusive 17-inch wheels in a matte black finish. Wilderness models also include a full-sized spare tire. The color seen in the images here is called Geyser Blue and is exclusive to the Wilderness model. The only transmission available is a Subaru CVT. Subaru promises pricing information later this year.

