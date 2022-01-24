2022 Nissan Rogue Sport Starts at $24,260

Nissan has officially announced the MSRP for the 2022 Rogue Sport SUV. The compact SUV is available with all-wheel drive and is rated for up to 32 MPG on the highway. Additionally, Rogue can be had with Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist advanced driver assistance system.

Rogue Sport comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a seven-inch color touchscreen display. The entry-level model is the 2022 Rogue Sport S grade in front-wheel drive for $24,260. The SV FWD model starts at $25,830, while the SL FWD begins at $28,890.

All versions are available with all-wheel-drive with the S AWD starting at $25,760, a premium of $1500 over the FWD version. Rogue Sport SV AWD starts at $27,330, while the SL AWD starts at $30,390. None of the MSRPs include the $1225 destination charge.

