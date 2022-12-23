2022 Lava X3 smartphone unveiled

Lava has added a new Android smartphone to its ranger with the launch of the 2022 Lava X3. The handset comes with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The 2022 Lava X3 smartphone comes with a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front of the device and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The new Lava X3 will come in a choide of three colors, black, green and blue and the handset will retail for inR 6.999 which is about $84 at the current exchange rate. The handset will go on sale in India on the 27th of December. As yet there are no details on when it will be available in other countries.

Source GSM Arena





