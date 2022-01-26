2022 Kia EV6 pricing starts at under $41,000

Kia revealed its full-electric 2022 EV6 a while back, and one of the biggest mysteries remaining about the vehicle was exactly how much it would cost. Kia has now officially confirmed pricing for the EV6, which is the brand’s first fully electric car. Kia offers the EV6 in Light, Wind, and GT-Line trims. The car is also available in two different battery pack sizes.

EV6 Light RWD is priced at $40,900, EV6 Wind RWD is priced at $47,000, and the EV6 GT-Line RWD is priced at $51,200. In addition, there are two dual-motor e-AWD versions of the electric vehicle, including the EV6 Wind Dual Motor e-AWD priced at $50,900 and the GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD priced at $55,900. None of the MSRPs include the $1215 destination charge.

However, it’s also important to point out that all versions of the EV6 are eligible for the $7500 federal electric vehicle tax credit. The entry-level Light RWD would cost $33,400 when fitted with the 58 kWh battery pack with the tax credit applied. Equipped with the 77.4 kWh battery pack vehicle would cost $39,500 after the tax credit. RWD versions have 167 horsepower and are rated for 232 miles of driving per charge. The larger 77.4 kWh battery pack results in 225 horsepower and 310 miles per charge. Dual motor versions produce 320 horsepower and have a 274-mile driving range.

