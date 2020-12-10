2022 Acura MDX is completely redesigned

Acura has unveiled the all-new 2022 MDX SUV. The automaker says that it’s the most premium and performance-focused SUV in the history of the brand. The vehicle is redesigned inside and out and lands dealerships on February 2, starting at $46,900.

All versions use a 3.5-liter V6 making 290 horsepower and 267 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The base trim level MDX in front-wheel-drive starts at $46,900. Adding all-wheel-drive pushes the price to $48,900.

Choosing the Technology Package pushes the starting price to $51,600 for a front-wheel drive version or $53,600 for the all-wheel-drive version. The MDX A-Spec and MDX with Advance Package are only offered in all-wheel-drive and are priced at $57,000 and $60,650, respectively. All versions support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The three-row SUV has a multi-function second row with a removable middle seat. Late next summer, a Type S version using a new 3.0-liter turbo V6 will arrive.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals