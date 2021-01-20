2021 Vivo Y31 smartphone unveiled

Vivo have launched their latest Android smartphone, the 2021 Vivo Y31 and the handset comes with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it also features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset comes with Android 11 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there are three cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device will come in a choice of two colors, Ocean Blue and Racing Black and it will retail for INR 16,490 which is about $225.

Source GSM Arena

