2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 gets official

Toyota has officially announced the 2021 GR Supra 2.0 for the U.S. marking the first Supra to get a turbo-four. The Supra 2.0 promises to be 200 pounds lighter than the Supra 3.0 at 3,181 pounds. It has a 2.0L inline-four that uses a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection, and continuously variable timing.

The engine makes 255hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Toyota uses the same 8-speed automatic in the car as the Supra 3.0. Supra 2.0 will go from 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds making it the second-fastest vehicle in the Toyota line.

Top speed is limited to 155mph and fuel consumption will be better than the other car. The car has the same near 50:50 weight distribution as the 3.0 and features manually adjustable seats and a four-speaker stereo. Pricing is unannounced, the car will hit showrooms in June.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals