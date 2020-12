2021 Toyota Mirai is much cheaper than the first-gen model

Toyota has unveiled the 2021 Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle. The car is powered by hydrogen and has moved to a new rear-wheel-drive platform for 2021. The platform is shared with the Lexus LS.

Toyota says the new version of the green vehicle has a 30 percent increase in driving range at up to 402 miles for the XLE grade. The biggest news is that the starting MSRP for the vehicle is $49,500, which is over $9000 less expensive than the outgoing model. Despite the cheaper price tag, new safety tech, and longer driving range, Toyota still offers up to $15,000 of free hydrogen fuel with the purchase or lease of the Mirai.

Both Mirai trims come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ featuring full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist. A blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard. Toyota uses standard LED lighting all around the vehicle, including the taillights and headlights. Inside, the car also gets a new digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia display.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more