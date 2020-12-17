2021 Toyota Mirai is much cheaper than the first-gen model

Toyota has unveiled the 2021 Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle. The car is powered by hydrogen and has moved to a new rear-wheel-drive platform for 2021. The platform is shared with the Lexus LS.

Toyota says the new version of the green vehicle has a 30 percent increase in driving range at up to 402 miles for the XLE grade. The biggest news is that the starting MSRP for the vehicle is $49,500, which is over $9000 less expensive than the outgoing model. Despite the cheaper price tag, new safety tech, and longer driving range, Toyota still offers up to $15,000 of free hydrogen fuel with the purchase or lease of the Mirai.

Both Mirai trims come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ featuring full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist. A blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard. Toyota uses standard LED lighting all around the vehicle, including the taillights and headlights. Inside, the car also gets a new digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia display.

