2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO gets official

In the US, Nissan offers several vehicles with NISMO branding. Typically these vehicles get improved handling, body kits, and sometimes more power. In the Middle East, Nissan has unveiled the 2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO SUV.

The vehicle is part of the 70th-anniversary celebration for the Patrol, which launched in 1951. Patrol NISMO is based on the Patrol V8 LE Platinum City model and has optimized aerodynamics, braking, and handling. Nissan says that the vehicle features a duct in the front bumper to create zero lift, which is a first in the SUV market.

The SUV rolls on lightweight 22-inch aluminum wheels and has a spoiler on the rear for style and performance. Power comes from a V-8 engine making 428 horsepower and 560Nm of torque. Nissan also fits the SUV with its latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology. Sadly, the 2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO will only be offered in the Middle East starting in April at a price equating to about $105,000.

