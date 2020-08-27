2021 Nissan GT-R Premium starts at $113,540

Nissan has announced the starting prices for the 2021 GT-R Premium and NISMO sports cars. The Premium starts at $113,540, while the NISMO starts at $210,740. The Premium has a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that produces 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque.

The engine puts its power to the road via a six-speed paddle-shifted dual-clutch transmission. Nissan has expanded the availability of paint color called Bayside Blue that was exclusive to the Anniversary Edition GT-R last year. The 2021 GT-R NISMO starts at $210,740.

It has a 3.8-liter V-6 engine that produces 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. The car comes standard with a titanium exhaust and uses an advanced sequential six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car also features race-proven carbon body components, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a turbo design taken from the GT3 racing car. Both cars have a $1695 destination handling fee on top of the MSRPs.

