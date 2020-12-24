2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid starts at $47,995

One of the biggest changes that Jeep has announced for its iconic Wrangler in a long time is the addition of a hybrid trim. For 2021 Wrangler fans will get a hybrid powertrain in the 2021 Wrangler Sahara 4xe and the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The Sahara 4xe starts at $47,995, while the Rubicon 4xe will start at $51,695.

Both vehicles are subject to a $1495 destination charge. Both also qualify for an available $7500 federal tax credit. In some cities and states, the hybrid vehicles will also qualify for additional state and local credits. Both share the same powertrain featuring a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission. Dual electric motors and a 17 kWh battery pack make up the electrified portion of the powertrain.

Total system output is 375 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle can operate on city streets or trails with electricity only. It’s unclear exactly how far the Wrangler models drive on electricity alone.

