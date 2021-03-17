2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder gets faster

Ford has launched an all-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder pickup. The truck is the only purpose-built and pursued-rated pickup truck available for police departments and government orders. Order banks for the truck are open starting today before spring state and local government bidding cycles.

For 2021, the pickup has a higher top speed of 120 mph and available Police Engine Idle. That feature allows officers to remove the key and securely exit the running truck without losing power for lights and sirens. Ford also equipped the truck with a new automatic four-wheel-drive mode and torque-on-demand transfer case to improve performance and handle dry pavement.

Those features also increase handling on wet, slick, and less stable surfaces. The truck uses a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine making 400 horsepower and 500 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with both engine and transmission calibrated for law enforcement use.

