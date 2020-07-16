2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch package not available with manual transmission

One of the more exciting packages it’s available for the 2021 Ford Bronco is called the Sasquatch package. That package adds 35-inch tires and locking differentials and is available on any version of the off-road vehicle. One caveat to anyone thinking about adding the Sasquatch package is that you can’t get it with the manual transmission.

The Sasquatch package is only available with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Interestingly, Ford communications manager Mike Levine answered in response to a question about the availability with the manual transmission that Ford was open to feedback on the availability of the Sasquatch package with the manual transmission.

Ford also forces buyers who opt for the 2.7-liter V6 to opt for the automatic transmission. However, the Sasquatch package is available with the smaller 2.3-liter engine assuming the automatic is chosen. The Bronco will certainly put pressure on the Wrangler, and the competition should be good for all off-road fans.

via Autoblog

