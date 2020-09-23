2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition deliveries began in October

Acura showing off the top-of-the-line version of its popular RDX SUV. The vehicle is a 2021 RDX PMC Edition and will be built alongside the iconic accurate NSX at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. The RDX PMC Edition is the top-of-the-line RDX and will have a sticker price in the low $50,000 range.

Deliveries will begin in October, and all 360 units will be offered in Thermal Orange Pearl paint. That color has been available on the NSX sports car since 2019. The painting process is completed at the Performance Manufacturing Center and takes about five days in total.

PMC Edition vehicles feature all items in the RDX A-Spec and Advance Package. The vehicle comes with standard all-wheel-drive and has special 20-inch black alloy wheels, roof, side mirrors, and door handles. The vehicle also has a body-color grille surround and black chrome exhaust finishers. The car also teaches a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats, and a heated steering wheel along with heated outboard rear seats. The interior also features orange contrast stitching to match the exterior paint.

