2020 Toyota Camry AWD starts at $27,325

When it comes to vehicles, many in cold-weather states want all-wheel drive. Toyota offers the 2020 Camry in AWD, and pricing for the car has been announced. Buyers can opt for AWD on the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine on LE, SE, XLE, XSE, and Nightshade trims.

The upcharge for the AWD system is $1,400 on all versions of the car. 2020 marks the first time that buyers could get AWD on the Camry. The base LE AWD is $27,325 with the destination charge. The SE sells for $28,525, XLE is $31,810, and the XSE is $32,360. The Nightshade edition is $19,255.

Toyota’s prices make it more expensive than some of its direct competition in the AWD vehicle segment. Notably, the 2020 Altima S AWD starts at $26,375, and the cold weather state favorite Subaru Outback starts at $23,645. The new AWD Camry will land in dealerships this spring.

