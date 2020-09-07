2020 Porsche Panamera gets a new promo video

The new 2020 Porsche Panamera was made official recently, we have already seen one video of the car and now Porsche has released another one.

The new video gives us a good look at the updated design on the 2020 Porsche Panamera in both versions of the car.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Panamera models – in addition to the sports saloon, they can also be ordered as Sport Turismo or Executive with lengthened wheelbase, depending on the drive system – are now equipped from the factory with the previously optional Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The completely new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior colour, which are connected horizontally and thus emphasise the width of the vehicle. The light modules of the dual Turbo front lights are now set much further apart.

You can find out more details about the new 2020 Porsche Panamera models over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals