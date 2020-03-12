2020 Jeep Wrangler Sky One-touch power roof costs $3,995

When Jeep buyers are looking for a new Wrangler, one of the big questions is what top to get. The soft top is easier to put down, but it’s noisy, and the windows scratch easily. The hardtop is a pain to remove, but it is quieter. Jeep has a third option that we rarely see.

That option for 2020 is called the Sky One-touch Power Top. It’s a folding accordion top that opens with the press of a button over the first and second-row seats. It’s a costly option offered only on the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, or Rubicon trims for $3,995. That is $1,800 more than the body-colored hardtop.

Our understanding is that the doors still come off with that top, and the side windows and rear hatch come off for full open-air driving. Wrangler option prices just keep going up, it seems.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals