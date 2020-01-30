2020 Dodge Durango SRT Black design package and Redline stripes debuts

Dodge has announced a new package on the 2020 Durango SRT. The Durango SRT is a very powerful SUV, and for those who want a meaner looking exterior to go with the power the vehicle offers may want to check the new options out.

Dodge has announced that the 2020 Durango SRT will have a new Black package option along with a new Redline stripe package that will debut at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. The Black package offers dark gray badges, black mirror caps, and black tailpipes. The rear Dodge lettering is dipped in satin black, and the wheels are 20-inch matte black units.

Buyers can opt for the Brass Money wheel finish as well. The Black Package will sell for $1,495. A new stripe package called Redline, which is seen on the Durango in the images, adds another $1,295. These new packages will be available in March. The Durango SRT starts at $64,990.

via CNET

