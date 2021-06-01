2,000 horsepower Rimac Nevera shown off on video

The Rimac C_Two will be called the Rimac Nevera and now we get to find out more details about the car in a new video from Mat Watson.

The Rimac Nevera comes with a massive 2,000 horsepower and it has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of under 12 seconds.

The car is fully electric and it comes with a total of four electric motors and it will have a limited top speed of 258 miles per hour. You can see the Rimac Nevera in action against a Ferrai SF90 in the video below.

Each car will cost £2 million and just 150 units of the car will be made, it certainly does look impressive from the videos.

Source & Image Credit Mat Watson, Carwow

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals