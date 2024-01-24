15 Tips to Get the Most Out of iOS 17.3 (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 17.3 software update is now available, it brings a range of new features to the iPhone, we previously covered a range of settings you should change on your device and now we have a new video from iReviews that gives us a range of tips to help you get the most out of iOS 17.3.

Unlocking the full potential of your iPhone with iOS 17.3 is like discovering a treasure trove of features and settings that can elevate your user experience. Here, we’ll guide you through the essential adjustments and new offerings of this update. Whether you’re a seasoned iPhone user or new to the iOS family, these insights will help you optimize your device’s performance and security.

Here are a range of tips to check out

Revolutionize Your Music Experience: Dive into the Music app’s new collaboration feature. Create shared playlists and selectively control who can add songs. It’s a game-changer for music lovers who enjoy curating and sharing their musical tastes with friends and family. Enhanced Stolen Device Protection: iOS 17.3 introduces an additional security layer, integrating Face ID and location-based restrictions. If your device is away from familiar locations, it limits changes, adding peace of mind against theft and unauthorized access. Carrier Update Post-Installation: After installing iOS 17.3, don’t forget to update your carrier settings. This step is crucial for maintaining optimal network performance and accessing new carrier-specific features. Tailored AirPlay Settings: The update offers new settings for AirPlay, especially useful when connecting to TVs in public spaces like hotels. You now have the option to customize auto-connection preferences, ensuring your privacy and convenience. Journal App Customization: With new privacy and notification settings in the Journal app, you have more control over your data and how you’re notified. Customize these settings to align with your personal preferences and lifestyle. AirPlay and Handoff with Apple Vision Pro: A new feature related to Apple Vision Pro enhances the AirPlay and Handoff experience. However, if you’re not using it, turning it off can conserve battery life and processing power. Messages in iCloud: You can now store messages in iCloud, managing your storage and sync settings. This feature is particularly handy for keeping your messages safe and accessible across all your Apple devices. Live Activities in the News App: Stay updated with live events right from your lock screen. This convenient feature can be turned off to conserve battery life, giving you control over how you receive news updates. Adjust Privacy for AR Location Ury: A new setting in the Privacy and Security section may affect your battery and CPU usage. If you’re not using augmented reality features frequently, consider turning this off to enhance device performance. Spatial Video Capture for iPhone 15 Pro: This feature, specifically for iPhone 15 Pro models, allows for immersive video capture. Remember, if you’re not utilizing Apple Vision Pro, turning this feature off can save battery life. Optimize Battery Settings: Take charge of your device’s battery health by optimizing charging settings. Set limits and preferences to extend your battery’s lifespan and efficiency. Streamline Notification Settings: Review and manage your app notifications. Turning off unnecessary alerts can lead to a more focused experience and help conserve battery life. Access iCloud Data via the Web: iOS 17.3 allows you to access your iCloud data conveniently through a web interface. This feature enhances the flexibility of how and where you can manage your iCloud content. New Sounds and Haptics Options: Explore the new haptic feedback options for a more tactile and responsive experience. Adjust these settings to find the perfect balance between sensory feedback and battery efficiency. Siri Settings for Battery Conservation: Optimize Siri by disabling the constant listening feature for the activation word. This small adjustment can make a significant difference in extending your battery life.

By carefully reviewing and adjusting these settings, you can tailor your iPhone to your specific needs and preferences, making the most of iOS 17.3’s capabilities. Remember, each feature is designed with both utility and user experience in mind, offering a balance of security, convenience, and efficiency. The new iOS 17.3 update is now available, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update and then Download and install on your device.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



