Mopoint compact USB-C 100w GaN charger



The Mopoint 100w GaN charger is now available to purchase from Indiegogo InDemand. The Mopoint 100W GaN Charger utilizes the industry-leading PI GaN Fast INN3379C Power IC to miniaturize components and PCBA. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in high efficiency and powerful chargers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £43, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Mopoint 100w GaN charger Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Mopoint 100w GaN charger project watch the promotional video below.

“With 100W, there is plenty of power to share around with 3 x USB-C (supporting Power Delivery 3.0) and 1 x USB-A (supporting Quick Charge 3.0) ports.”

“Mopoint 100W utilizes the industry-leading PI GaN Fast INN3379C Power IC to miniaturize components and PCBA. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in high efficiency and powerful chargers.”

The Mopint GaN charger offers 20W Fast Charge for iPhone 12 and features 3 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A ports. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Mopoint 100w GaN charger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

